Maltese MP Predicts The End Is Nigh For Both NET And ONE: ‘Times Are Changing’

Political party-owned TV stations have been part of Malta’s broadcasting landscape for a few decades, but Nationalist MP Chris Said predicts this won’t last for much longer. “Times are changing and I believe the days of party-owned TV stations will come to an end in the not-so-distant future,” Said told Illum in an interview. “Political parties must find other less costly means to get their message across and there are a number of ways they can do this.” “It won’t be long before the parties agree to take this step.”

The Labour Party launched ONE TV in 1993 and the Nationalist Party followed suit with NET TV five years later. Political party media appears to fly in the face of Malta’s Constitution, which obliges the Broadcasting Authority to ensure TV stations preserve “due impartiality in respect of matters of political or industrial controversy”. However, the BA has typically not enforced this law against ONE and NET on the grounds that their political propaganda balance each other out.