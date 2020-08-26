Malta’s Taxpayers Paid At Least €360,000 To Political Party Stations As Part Of COVID-19 Media Aid

Taxpayers have forked out a combined €360,000 – not including advertising – to the media organisations owned by Malta’s two political parties. This means the propaganda arms of the parties have taken the lion’s share of the government’s aid package to media houses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Malta Enterprise’s guidelines for this aid, acquired by Lovin Malta through a Freedom of Information request, show that TV media providers are entitled to up to €45,000 a month, with the current version of the scheme running between March and June. They refused to provide a breakdown of the aid provided to media houses so far, citing confidentiality clauses, a decision Lovin Malta is challenging. Media.Link Communication’s chief operations officer Karl Gouder confirmed that the PN media made use of the package while attempts to contact ONE Production’s executive chairman Jason Micallef have been unsuccessful as of the time of writing. Media houses suffered a blow during the pandemic as the forced closure of several businesses limited their access to advertising, and Malta Enterprise responded to their woes by making aid available to media houses which employ at least four full-time journalists. This aid package is in line with EU state aid law and does not include money paid by the government for advertising.

Prime Minister Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela referred to this package during an interview with Lovin Malta, in which he described it as a small sign of the government’s belief in the importance of the press. “We strongly sustained the media during the pandemic to ensure that the government is scrutinised and that the people receive factual information,” he said. “Despite this financial package being so strong, it came with no strings attached. I want to be scrutinised by the independent media.” What Abela failed to say is that the lion’s share of this aid is actually going to party media. Indeed, while TV stations are receiving €45,000 a month, newspapers are receiving €10,000. This means ONE Productions and Media.Link are each receiving more per month than all four Maltese independent newspaper houses (Allied Productions, MediaToday, Standard Publications and Union Print) combined. Meanwhile, online news portals like Lovin Malta are entitled to €5,000 a month while radio media providers are entitled to €3,500. Media houses which provide a news service on more than one portal or channel are entitled to €10,000, the same as newspapers.