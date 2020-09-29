LIVE NOW: Delia And Grech Go Head-To-Head For First And Last PN Leadership Debate

د . إAEDSRر . س

You can also watch the debate on NET TV’s livestream here.

Adrian Delia and Bernard’s first and last PN leadership debate ahead of one of them being elected as the party’s returning or new leader is now live.

The one-hour long debate, which is being moderated by Times of Malta’s assistant editor Matthew Xuereb, follows a recent spat and comes following a big chunk of PN tesserati having already voted.

Tonight’s broadcast will include two features by each candidate: an introductory bio and another on their vision and policy ideas. A set of questions will then be asked to Delia and Grech, with two minutes being allocated for them to answer each question.

PN’s Electoral Commission was initially reluctant to hold any debates ahead of the divisive election, fearing a repetition of a 2017 incident where a debate between current leader Adrian Delia and Chris Said had escalated into a heated argument.

At the same time, though, the electoral commission said it wanted to hold at least one face-to-face debate to reportedly “show it is a party that has democracy at heart and where discussions can be held”.

A previous plan to host a debate last night – this time hosted by TVM veteran Ruth Amaira – ended up with Delia accusing Grech and his team of trying to influence the journalist ahead of the debate.

