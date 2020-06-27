د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Lawyer Joe Giglio Says Time Has Come For State To Finance Political Parties

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Lawyer Joe Giglio Says Time Has Come For State To Finance Major Political Parties 

Malta should develop a system whereby the state will finance the two major political parties, lawyer Joe Giglio has said.

Giglio, who has often been named as a prospective PN leader, made his point during a debate on Xarabank last night when PL candidate and lawyer Andy Ellul called for the publication of donors to the PN’s ċedoli loan scheme.

“The time has come to start addressing the way both parties are financed,” Giglio said. “If the PN has ċedoli and donors, so too does the PL and I personally believe that we must consider ways for parties to stop depending on donations.”

“We give money to several NGOs but political parties have an important function too. I think all these questions about whether the PL received money from the Tumas Group and whether PN received money from so-and-so are petty at this point in time.

“The time has come to organise a system whereby the state will finance political parties; it will be more transparent and ideal.”

The Nationalist Party formally proposed the state financing of political parties last December but the government has yet to pronounce itself on the issue.

Cover photo: Xarabank

What do you make of this proposal?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Joe Giglio And Bernard Grech Play Down PN Leadership Rumours But Leave Door Open

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK