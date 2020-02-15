د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Labour Party Appoints 23-Year-Old Ronald Vassallo As Its Head Of Communications

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Ronald Vassallo, 23, has been appointed as the Labour Party’s director of communications, making him the youngest person ever to occupy this role.

Vassallo has spent the last year and a half working as the PL’s communications coordinator under the directorship of Aleander Balzan and has now been promoted to fill Balzan’s shoes. He recently graduated with a Masters in European Politics, Law and Economy and also presented the ONE TV show ‘Qribek’.

“The Labour Party would like to thank Aleander Balzan for his work as director of communications in recent years,” the PL said in a statement, describing Vassallo’s appointment as proof of the party’s desire to continuously renew itself, even generationally.

READ NEXT: It’s Comeback Time: Former Minister Ċensu Galea Returns To PN As General Council President

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK