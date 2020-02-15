Labour Party Appoints 23-Year-Old Ronald Vassallo As Its Head Of Communications

Ronald Vassallo, 23, has been appointed as the Labour Party’s director of communications, making him the youngest person ever to occupy this role.

Vassallo has spent the last year and a half working as the PL’s communications coordinator under the directorship of Aleander Balzan and has now been promoted to fill Balzan’s shoes. He recently graduated with a Masters in European Politics, Law and Economy and also presented the ONE TV show ‘Qribek’.

“The Labour Party would like to thank Aleander Balzan for his work as director of communications in recent years,” the PL said in a statement, describing Vassallo’s appointment as proof of the party’s desire to continuously renew itself, even generationally.