Konrad Mizzi Will Not Get New Job After All As Robert Abela Pledges To Prioritise Good Governance

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced a U-turn over plans to appoint Labour MP and former minister Konrad Mizzi as the head of the Maltese delegation to the parliamentary assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Meanwhile, the government will be seeking legal advice into the validity of an €80,000 consultancy contract granted to Mizzi by the Malta Tourism Authority in December 2019, two weeks after his resignation as Tourism Minister and just over a month before Abela’s election as Prime Minister.

“The motion for the appointment of Dr Konrad Mizzi as the head of the Maltese delegation to the OSCE has been rescinded,” a government spokesperson said. “The government is also seeking legal advice about the validity of the consultancy contract he was given by the MTA in December 2019.”

“Prime Minister Robert Abela will continue showing that this government is giving absolute priority to good governance so our country can be in a position to implement its work overseas as effectively as possible.”