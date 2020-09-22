Keith Schembri Out On Police Bail, Sources Confirm

Nearly 24 hours after his assets were frozen and he was arrested and taken in to questioning at the Floriana depot, Keith Schembri is now out on police bail, sources have told Lovin Malta.

Schembri’s arrest, while not the only one of the day linked to high-level corruption, overshadowed all headlines today, when it was announced that the disgraced former Prime Minister’s chief of staff was being questioned over kickbacks from the citizenship scheme.

Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini were also arrested earlier today.

Over 100 companies, business partners, and family members have been named in the court order demanding assets be frozen, with sources telling Lovin Malta that they will be called into the depot over the next few days.

Claiming a human rights breach before being given access to their client, Keith Schembri’s lawyers are now looking for full disclosure on the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry into kickbacks from the citizenship-by-investment scheme.

“Before these conclusions are made public, we are not going to particpate in the interrogation process,” lawyer Edward Gatt said.

According to Times of Malta‘s report, Schembri was actually also “given disclosure of evidence” before being released, meaning he was given access to the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry into the alleged money laundering. The inquiry was concluded earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Police have refused to comment all day today.

