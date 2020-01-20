Keith Schembri Has Left Malta To Join Neville Gafa On Mysterious Tunisia Trip, Caruana Galizia Lawyer Says
The former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri has boarded a flight to Tunisia this morning, Caruana Galizia family lawyer and PN MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed.
In a social media post, Azzopardi suggested that Schembri could be accompanied by his friend and former OPM employee Neville Gafa, who he said had boarded a similar flight to Tunis the day before.
“I’ve been informed that yesterday afternoon Neville Gafa travelled to Tunis through Gate 12 at the Airport. Keith Schembri is now on his way to Tunis too. Is there a shareholders meeting in Tunis?” Azzopardi wrote.
An Air Malta flight to Tunis left at 5:25 this morning, landing around two hours later.
Lovin Malta has attempted to contact both Gafa and Schembri for a comment.
Schembri only recently came back from a short holiday to Italy that raised eyebrows among a concerned public still coming to grips with the current political crisis. The police’s decision to allow Schembri to travel yet again raises further questions.
While Schembri is not under police bail, Inspector Keith Arnaud has confirmed under oath that he remains under investigation for his potential involvement in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, along with a litany of other offences which include:
Tampering with evidence, leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for middleman Melvin Theuma.
Arnaud has also testified that Schembri claimed to have lost his phone the night of his arrest, and they have so far been unable to locate it. Schembri also refused to give police his passwords to his email accounts and iCloud because they contained sensitive government information.
Meanwhile, Schembri’s office at the Labour Party headquarters is yet to be searched, while his Castille office was left unguarded and ignored by investigators for close to ten days.