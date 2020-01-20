Keith Schembri Has Left Malta To Join Neville Gafa On Mysterious Tunisia Trip, Caruana Galizia Lawyer Says

The former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri has boarded a flight to Tunisia this morning, Caruana Galizia family lawyer and PN MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed.

In a social media post, Azzopardi suggested that Schembri could be accompanied by his friend and former OPM employee Neville Gafa, who he said had boarded a similar flight to Tunis the day before.

“I’ve been informed that yesterday afternoon Neville Gafa travelled to Tunis through Gate 12 at the Airport. Keith Schembri is now on his way to Tunis too. Is there a shareholders meeting in Tunis?” Azzopardi wrote.

An Air Malta flight to Tunis left at 5:25 this morning, landing around two hours later.

Lovin Malta has attempted to contact both Gafa and Schembri for a comment.