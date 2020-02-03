‘Keep On Fighting Dad’: Adrian Delia Sends Heartfelt Message Of Support To His Hospitalised Father

His message has itself received further powerful tributes with people from both sides of the aisles wishing Adrian Delia’s father a speedy recovery.

The Leader of the Opposition has sent a public message of support to his hospitalised father who is slowly recovering after a fall.

His father Andrew is 84-years-old and was injured as he was climbing a ladder to pick some oranges.

Delia himself recounted the moment his father nearly got paralysed in a poetic post a few days back.

“At 84 years young my dad never gives up. Never did. Never listened to anyone telling him that’s impossible. Nothing is. Not if you have a ladder. Put in on higher ground. Open it higher. And climb to the very top. And fall down and crash,” Delia said.

“Get 14 stitches, fracture a neck vertebra and look at a close paralysis for life in the eyes. Bashed, bruised and dizzied, he screamed in agonizing pain, red blood gushing out of his open wound, over the white sheets I laid him on. Then his blue eyes cleared washed in sparkling tears. ‘I still got the oranges, son!” he continued.