‘Keep On Fighting Dad’: Adrian Delia Sends Heartfelt Message Of Support To His Hospitalised Father

The Leader of the Opposition has sent a public message of support to his hospitalised father who is slowly recovering after a fall.

His message has itself received further powerful tributes with people from both sides of the aisles wishing Adrian Delia’s father a speedy recovery.

“Keep on fighting Dad! It’s the only way to get on with healing,” Delia said today in a post alongside a selfie with his smiling father.

His father Andrew is 84-years-old and was injured as he was climbing a ladder to pick some oranges.

Delia himself recounted the moment his father nearly got paralysed in a poetic post a few days back.

“At 84 years young my dad never gives up. Never did. Never listened to anyone telling him that’s impossible. Nothing is. Not if you have a ladder. Put in on higher ground. Open it higher. And climb to the very top. And fall down and crash,” Delia said.

“Get 14 stitches, fracture a neck vertebra and look at a close paralysis for life in the eyes. Bashed, bruised and dizzied, he screamed in agonizing pain, red blood gushing out of his open wound, over the white sheets I laid him on. Then his blue eyes cleared washed in sparkling tears. ‘I still got the oranges, son!” he continued.

“A fighter will fall a hundred times. A warrior will get up a 101. You’re my hero and inspiration Dad. Now let’s get you back home,” he ended.

