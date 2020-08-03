Kaxxaturi Raises €2,400 In 12 Hours To Take Party Stations To Court

Kaxxaturi raised €2,400 in less than 12 hours to mount a court case against TV stations owned by political parties.

Donations flooded in after the release of last night’s episode, which explained why stations One and Net go contrary to the Constitution, to the right to freedom of information and to basic rules of fair competition.

Kaxxaturi has an initial target of €3,500 to cover basic legal expenses for the case.

Have you watched yesterday’s episode yet? Watch it below.