د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Kaxxaturi Raises €2,400 In 12 Hours To Take Party Stations To Court

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Kaxxaturi raised €2,400 in less than 12 hours to mount a court case against TV stations owned by political parties.

Donations flooded in after the release of last night’s episode, which explained why stations One and Net go contrary to the Constitution, to the right to freedom of information and to basic rules of fair competition.

Kaxxaturi has an initial target of €3,500 to cover basic legal expenses for the case.

Have you watched yesterday’s episode yet? Watch it below.

And don’t forget to donate by visiting www.kaxxaturi.com

READ NEXT: Kaxxaturi Raising Donations For Court Action Against TV Stations Owned By Political Parties

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK