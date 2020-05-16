Karl Stagno Navarra Reports Nationalist MP’s ‘Dangerous Driving’ To Standards Commissioner

ONE TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarra has asked Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to investigate Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina over a video which allegedly shows him driving dangerously. On his show Pjazza last night, Stagno Navarra published dash cam footage from June 2019 which shows Aquilina driving to Valletta alongside a diplomatic vehicle carrying a European minister and its police escort. The footage appears to show Aquilina refusing to move out of the diplomatic vehicle’s way and running a red light.

At one point, Aquilina can be seen driving in the right-hand lane with a police officer riding close behind him. Although the MP indicated his intention to change lanes, the police officer appeared to be too close to his vehicle to notice and kept on driving, narrowly avoiding an accident. “I dont know of anyone in this country who has ever done something like this, let alone an MP and the Opposition’s spokesperson for good governance,” Stagno Navarra said. In his letter to Hyzler, the Labour TV presenter said the footage shows Aquilina ignoring police orders and endangering an officer during the course of duty. “This behaviour certainly isn’t one that reflects the status and dignity of Parliament, besides the fact that is illegal and displays the attitude of a person who believes he is love the law,” he wrote.

Aquilina told Lovin Malta that he vehemently denies Stagno Navarra’s allegations and that he looks forward to providing Hyzler with all the information and clarification necessary in the course of his investigation. “Karl Stagno Navarra’s attack comes at a time when I have just called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to publish the resignation letter submitted by his predecessor Joseph Muscat, insisted that Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries should repay all the public funds they used on their social media pages over the years, and revealed the payment of more than €30,000 annually to disgraced former Commissioner of Police Lawrence Cutajar,” Aquilina said. “Karl Stagno Navarra and the Labour Party are obviously enraged at the sight of PN Leader Adrian Delia and myself working in tandem with the rest of the PN Parliamentary Group in the fight against bad governance and corruption which have left our country’s reputation and democratic credentials in tatters.” “I will not back down.”

READ NEXT: Second Cabinet Member Removes Personal Email Address From Parliament Website