Karl Stagno Navarra Releases Alleged Breakdown Of PN’s Debt Situation

ONE TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarra last night released an alleged breakdown of the Nationalist Party’s debt, with figures amounting to €35 million.

“I don’t have 100% confirmation but the indications are good,” Stagno Navarra said at the end of his show Pjazza, right before releasing the numbers.

His list includes €13 million in debt to HSBC, BOV and APS, €10 million in unpaid taxes and stamp duty for its workers, €2 million in unpaid VAT, €2 million in unpaid water and electricity bills, €4 million owed to creditors who had purchased the PN’s ċedoli bonds, €1 million debt with the contractors who built Dar Ċentrali, €1 million debt with TV suppliers and €2 million debt for past election campaigns.

Asked to comment on these figures, a PN spokesperson said information on party finances is sensitive and made reference to its statement yesterday, which dismissed a MaltaToday report that the party had accumulated €34 million in debt.