Joseph Muscat Reportedly Set To Resign As Labour MP By October

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat may resign his seat as Labour MP by the end of summer, with his exit coming in October after a recent change of plans, the Times of Malta reported.

Muscat was believed to be ready to exit the political arena by the end of June. However, recent court testimony in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination trial naming Muscat has reportedly made the former premier push his resignation date back in an attempt to distance himself from the new claims.

Muscat himself has yet to confirm these reports.

This change of heart comes after former Economy Minister Chris Cardona was recently ousted in his role as deputy leader, and former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi was ejected from his role as Labour MP in a secret vote.

After a political crisis at the tail-end of 2019 that saw Valletta fill with protesters and culminated in Muscat’s resignation, Muscat had stayed on as a Labour MP, saying he wanted to work on social reforms, among them potentially abortion.

