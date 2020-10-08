Joseph Muscat Gives Bernard Grech Some Advice On How To Become Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said Bernard Grech must prove he is independent from other PN politicians if he is to stand any chance of becoming Malta’s next Prime Minister.

Interviewed on L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa last night, Muscat said that while he considers his successor Robert Abela to be a “much, much better” option that Grech, the PN leader has “a possibility of somehow becoming Prime Minister if he manages to show he isn’t under the control of a few people in the PN”.

However, Muscat said he has “no doubt” that Grech will suffer the same fate as his predecessor Adrian Delia “the moment he shows he’s independent from the small clique which thinks it leads the PN”.

To back up his argument, the former Prime Minister referred to a snippet from a blogpost recently published by Manuel Delia in which he said that while he is glad Grech won the election, he has no intention of hero-worshipping the new PN leader.

“I’m not waving palms, shouting hosanna and asking Bernard Grech Superstar to save my soul. I’m dealing with this the way a democracy should deal with its leaders,” Delia wrote.

“OK sir, here’s your chance. You said you wanted to do good, now let’s see you do it. Don’t fuck it up or we’ll have to look for someone else. Actually, we’re keeping an eye out.”

Referring to this blogpost, Muscat said “they” [sic] have “already warned Grech they’re ready to cut his head off, if not now then after the general election”.

“It’s clear that this is a leadership under blackmail, in my opinion,” he said.

Muscat was Malta’s Prime Minister from 2013 to 2019, winning two general elections by record margins and presiding over a period of unprecedented economic growth. However, he had to resign in disgrace last December after murder suspect Yorgen Fenech implicated his chief of staff Keith Schembri in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

