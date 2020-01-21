Joseph Muscat Does Not Deny Plans To Campaign For Abortion As His Next Big Civil Liberties Move

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has not denied a report in The Sunday Times which quoted sources close to him confirming that his next big plan is to campaign for the introduction of abortion.

In his farewell speech, Muscat pledged to campaign for more civil liberties, specifying the need for women to take decisions freely, prompting many to deduce that he wants to overturn Malta’s outright ban on abortion. “Not everyone will see me in a good way when that time comes, but I feel indebted to future generations,” he said.

Nearly two weeks later, though, Muscat has failed to deny that abortion is the campaign he would like to front

The last 10 days have seen Joseph Muscat dodging questions on the taboo topic, either explicitly or through statements provided by spokespeople.

Questions sent to the former Prime Minister by Lovin Malta have just not been answered at all.

Meanwhile, in a statement sent to the Malta Independent, Mark Farrugia – who served as Chief of Staff after the resignation of Keith Schembri – said Muscat had “no further comments to make”.