Joseph Muscat Describes Turnout To Elect His Successor As ‘Fantastic’

Joseph Muscat has described the voter turnout to elect his successor, officially confirmed as 92.5% of eligible voters as “fantastic”.

“Fantastic 92.5% turnout in PL leadership elections,” Muscat tweeted. “Good luck Chris Fearne and Robert Abela.”

The Labour Party confirmed that just over 16,200 members cast their vote in tonight’s leadership election in what is the first ever leadership election open to PL members.

The highest turnout percentage was in the second, tenth and thirteenth districts, where 94% of eligible members cast their vote, and the lowest was in the twelfth district, where 89% voted.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and MP Robert Abela are in the running to become the Labour Party leader and in effect Malta’s next Prime Minister.

Malta Today survey is showing a tight contest between the pair, with Abela currently edging Fearne to the post. However, the results fall within the margin of error.

Who do you think will win the leadership election tonight?

