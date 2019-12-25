د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Joseph Muscat Breaks Month-Long Twitter Silence To Wish Everyone A Merry Christmas

Author profile image

By

2
Article Featured Image

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been pretty silent online since everything kicked off last month. He’s broken that silence today, on Twitter, to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

The Prime Minister now has 18 days left as head of the country, before he steps down to a newly-elected party leader. 

Yesterday, Lovin Malta exclusively revealed Muscat accepted an expensive Bvlgari watch as a gift from Yorgen Fenech, the business tycoon charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Lovin Malta has asked Muscat to confirm or deny the information, but the soon-to-be-ex Prime Minister is yet to respond.

The family of Caruana Galizia have called Muscat out, with her sister Mandy Mallia saying that Christmas will only be “good” when those involved in their sister’s assassination “and its coverup are behind bars”, along with the others whose crimes she exposed.

Mandy’s daughter, Daphne’s niece, was also one of the family members to have responded, noting that 800 days have passed since the journalist was killed by a car bomb, asking Muscat to spare his “false wishes”.

Others were quick to ask Muscat if he had been gifted anything else from businessman Yorgen Fenech.

And one artist was quick to respond with a parody of yesterday’s reveal.

Muscat has not tweeted any further updates from his profile, but we do know that he personally wrote the well-wish this morning as it was signed with his initials.

Tweets not signed off with “-JM” are written, instead, by the Labour Party’s campaign team.

What do you think of Joseph Muscat’s broken Twitter silence?

READ NEXT: Exclusive: 17 White, The €20,000 Limited Edition Watch Yorgen Fenech Gifted To Joseph Muscat

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK