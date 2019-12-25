Joseph Muscat Breaks Month-Long Twitter Silence To Wish Everyone A Merry Christmas
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been pretty silent online since everything kicked off last month. He’s broken that silence today, on Twitter, to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
The Prime Minister now has 18 days left as head of the country, before he steps down to a newly-elected party leader.
Yesterday, Lovin Malta exclusively revealed Muscat accepted an expensive Bvlgari watch as a gift from Yorgen Fenech, the business tycoon charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Lovin Malta has asked Muscat to confirm or deny the information, but the soon-to-be-ex Prime Minister is yet to respond.
The family of Caruana Galizia have called Muscat out, with her sister Mandy Mallia saying that Christmas will only be “good” when those involved in their sister’s assassination “and its coverup are behind bars”, along with the others whose crimes she exposed.
Mandy’s daughter, Daphne’s niece, was also one of the family members to have responded, noting that 800 days have passed since the journalist was killed by a car bomb, asking Muscat to spare his “false wishes”.
Others were quick to ask Muscat if he had been gifted anything else from businessman Yorgen Fenech.
And one artist was quick to respond with a parody of yesterday’s reveal.
Muscat has not tweeted any further updates from his profile, but we do know that he personally wrote the well-wish this morning as it was signed with his initials.
Tweets not signed off with “-JM” are written, instead, by the Labour Party’s campaign team.