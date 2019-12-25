Joseph Muscat Breaks Month-Long Twitter Silence To Wish Everyone A Merry Christmas

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been pretty silent online since everything kicked off last month . He’s broken that silence today, on Twitter, to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

The Prime Minister now has 18 days left as head of the country, before he steps down to a newly-elected party leader.

Yesterday, Lovin Malta exclusively revealed Muscat accepted an expensive Bvlgari watch as a gift from Yorgen Fenech, the business tycoon charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Lovin Malta has asked Muscat to confirm or deny the information, but the soon-to-be-ex Prime Minister is yet to respond.