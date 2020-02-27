Ivan Bartolo, The Man Who Led The Charge For Adrian Delia To Resign, Is Favourite To Become PN’s Newest MP

Businessman Ivan Bartolo, the man at the helm of last summer’s failed attempt to remove Adrian Delia as PN leader, could well be set for an election to Parliament.

Marthese Portelli’s sudden decision to resign as an MP has paved the way for a casual election on the ninth district.

This will be good news for Bartolo, who had received 1,204 first-count votes at the 2017 general election and who was the last PN candidate to get eliminated from that district during the voting process. His closest competitor is likely to be Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat, who had received 782 first-count votes.

However, it is potentially worrying news for Delia, who will have to come to terms with another vocal critic joining his parliamentary group. After the PN’s record defeat at the 2019 MEP and local council elections, Bartolo spearheaded a movement which called for Delia to face a confidence vote at the PN General Council. Bartolo confirmed he was the first person to put his signature on a petition which requested the confidence vote but said that if Delia were to win the confidence vote, his critics should either support him or back off.

Delia ended up winning the confidence vote, with around 67% of PN councillors voting for him.

On other note, if Ivan Bartolo does get elected, it would also mean that the Nationalist Party would have two MPs called Ivan Bartolo.