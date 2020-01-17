‘How They Mocked Us’: Paul Caruana Galizia Remembers Initial Pushback To Family’s 2017 Calls For Resignations
Demanding the resignations of the Prime Minister, his Chief of Staff, the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General might sound like an impossibly uphill struggle, but nearly two and a half years later, the Caruana Galizias must be feeling a strong sense of vindication right about now.
Following the resignation of Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar earlier today, Paul Caruana Galizia took to Twitter to recall a time when it seemed like the family’s demands for resignation were never going to come to fruition.
“How they mocked us when, a day after my mother was assassinated, we called for the resignations of the prime minister, police commissioner, and attorney general, and the investigation of Keith Schembri,” the murdered journalist’s son said. “Watch them fall.”
Cutajar’s resignation is the latest domino to fall in what has been a turbulent couple of years for Malta.
On October 16th 2017, journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in front of her house in Bidnija on what has become a dark day for the island’s socio-political history.
Hours after her murder, Daphne’s family – most notably her three sons Matthew, Andrew and Paul – had called for the resignations of key political figures, leading all the way up to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
Joseph Muscat officially stepped down as Prime Minister four days ago, having announced his resignation last month, saying his “time was up”.
His Chief of Staff Keith Schembri resigned on 26th November 2019, following shocking new revelations into Daphne’s murder investigations.
It seems like one of the only resignations the family has yet to see come to fruition is the Attorney General Peter Grech’s, who has seemingly survived newly-elected Prime Minister Robert Abela’s intense reshuffling of structures and institutions.