‘How They Mocked Us’: Paul Caruana Galizia Remembers Initial Pushback To Family’s 2017 Calls For Resignations

Demanding the resignations of the Prime Minister, his Chief of Staff, the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General might sound like an impossibly uphill struggle, but nearly two and a half years later, the Caruana Galizias must be feeling a strong sense of vindication right about now.

Following the resignation of Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar earlier today, Paul Caruana Galizia took to Twitter to recall a time when it seemed like the family’s demands for resignation were never going to come to fruition.

“How they mocked us when, a day after my mother was assassinated, we called for the resignations of the prime minister, police commissioner, and attorney general, and the investigation of Keith Schembri,” the murdered journalist’s son said. “Watch them fall.”