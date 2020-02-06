Home Affairs Minister: ‘Adrian Delia Allowed A Destructive Faction To Override His Authority’

د . إAEDSRر . س

With Adrian Delia facing intensified internal calls to resign as PN leader, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has put in his two cents about the situation in the Nationalist Party.

“In an attempt to survive as leader, Adrian Delia allowed a destructive faction to override his authority, only to end up crushed under their pressure,” Camilleri tweeted. “It’s clear that PN MPs only interest is in gaining power. Stark difference to the Labour Party, who uses power to work for the people.”

Former minister Louis Galea, the man entrusted by Delia himself to spearhead an internal process, has formally called on the PN leader to step down and make way for a new leadership team. Meanwhile, PN deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo and PN General Council President Kristy Debono have both announced their resignations form their respective roles.

During a parliamentary group meeting last night, 17 MPs called on Delia to reconsider his position as leader in the wake of a MaltaToday survey which found that his trust rating had dropped to a dismal 13.7%. However, Delia then told the press that he intends to stay on and lead the party into the next general election.

