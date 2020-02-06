Home Affairs Minister: ‘Adrian Delia Allowed A Destructive Faction To Override His Authority’

With Adrian Delia facing intensified internal calls to resign as PN leader, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has put in his two cents about the situation in the Nationalist Party.

“In an attempt to survive as leader, Adrian Delia allowed a destructive faction to override his authority, only to end up crushed under their pressure,” Camilleri tweeted. “It’s clear that PN MPs only interest is in gaining power. Stark difference to the Labour Party, who uses power to work for the people.”