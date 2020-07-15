Hermann Schiavone Emotional As He Tells Leader He Once Looked Up To That He ‘Failed To Unite The Party’

Once one of Adrian Delia’s most loyal MPs, Hermann Schiavone was emotional last night as he told the leader that he failed to unite the party.

Sources informed Lovin Malta that Schiavone was emotional and close to tears as he told Delia he has proven himself unable to gel the mosaic of the party together, as reflected in several surveys which indicate a disastrous result for the PN at the next general election.

Delia has refused to resign in the wake of the leadership crisis that has gripped the party, claiming that politicians who oppose him are disrespecting the will of the paid-up members (tesserati) who voted him in three years ago.

However, Schiavone’s change of viewpoint is significant.

He supported Delia during his 2017 leadership campaign, offered him his parliamentary seat after he was elected PN leader and stood by him through a number of internal attempts to remove him as leader