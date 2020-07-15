Hermann Schiavone Emotional As He Tells Leader He Once Looked Up To That He ‘Failed To Unite The Party’
Once one of Adrian Delia’s most loyal MPs, Hermann Schiavone was emotional last night as he told the leader that he failed to unite the party.
Sources informed Lovin Malta that Schiavone was emotional and close to tears as he told Delia he has proven himself unable to gel the mosaic of the party together, as reflected in several surveys which indicate a disastrous result for the PN at the next general election.
Delia has refused to resign in the wake of the leadership crisis that has gripped the party, claiming that politicians who oppose him are disrespecting the will of the paid-up members (tesserati) who voted him in three years ago.
However, Schiavone’s change of viewpoint is significant.
He supported Delia during his 2017 leadership campaign, offered him his parliamentary seat after he was elected PN leader and stood by him through a number of internal attempts to remove him as leader
When he suspended himself from the PN last year in light of a meeting he and fellow PN MP Kristy Debono had with Yorgen Fenech, Schiavone told Delia that he didn’t want to cast a shadow on him. He was eventually reinstated to the party after an internal ethics board found nothing wrong with his behaviour.
The PN’s executive council last night they have no confidence in Delia’s leadership, with 47 members voting against him, 36 voting in favour and one person abstaining. This followed a similar vote by the PN parliamentary group last week in which the majority of MPs declared they don’t trust Delia.
Delia insisted after last night’s vote that he has no intention of resigning, saying the vote was simply a declaration.
Cover photo: Hermann Schiavone: Facebook