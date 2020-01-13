‘He Looks Natural And Not Exaggerated’: Malta’s Bodybuilders Review Robert Abela’s Buff 90s Bod

Left: Bodybuilder Joseph Carabott, Right: Prime Miniser Robert Abela back in the days

The news that Malta’s new Prime Minister used to be a bodybuilding buff back in the late 1990s blew the prospective minds of many Maltese citizens, not least, Malta’s bodybuilding community.

Many hoped that this revelation would give a boost to the sport’s visibility on the island – however when it comes to his actual body, Maltese bodybuilders quite are satisfied with what they see.

“He looks natural,” said Joseph Carabott, a Maltese bodybuilder and tattoo artist. “He is not that exaggerated, it shows that he kept natural, and to have competed at all it already deserves a well done as it isn’t easy at all.”

Indeed, considering that he competed when he was around 20 years old – a young age for bodybuilders – before moving into law and politics, a few people couldn’t help themselves from comparing Abela to Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former Mr Olympian turned Governor of California.

“Robert was very promising but obviously a bit inexperienced because of his age, he was very young when he competed,” said another Maltese bodybuilder.