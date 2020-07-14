Happening Now: Adrian Delia Faces Another Crucial Test Amid Leadership Crisis

A crucial meeting to decide the way forward for Malta’s Nationalist Party is currently underway.

PN Leader Adrian Delia, his shadow cabinet, as well as key PN individuals like former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi are holed up in Dar Ċentrali in Pieta’ for an Executive Committee meeting. It is the first meeting of its type to be called since a majority of PN MPs voted against Delia last week in a secret vote of confidence.

Since then, Delia has steadfastly refused to resign, saying he’s more determined than ever to lead the party. The MPs themselves have given in a series of reasons why they had lost faith in him as leader, and individually told President George Vella why in private sessions with him.

A push was made to have former MEP Therese Comodini Cachia replace him as the leader by way of the Maltese Constitution; however, the President has since said his team had interpreted things otherwise.

Since Delia became PN leader in 2017 after beating rival Chris Said in an election determined by the party’s paid-up members, he has failed to make any inroads, with just 11% of people saying they thought he was fit to be Prime Minister.

Delia has pledged to not leave the party, defiantly saying that he “is in charge” and vowed internal action against the MPs who have worked against him.

Ahead of today’s meeting, he insisted that the committee keep the party’s interests at the forefront. Comodini Cachia herself also said she does not want to see the party split into two over this issue.

Today’s meeting started at around 7pm, and could very well last until the early hours of the morning, similar to last week’s vote of confidence.

Cover photo: Nationalist Party

Are you concerned for the future of the Nationalist Party?