George Vella Tells MPs It’s Unclear Whether He Can Appoint An Opposition Leader Who Isn’t PN Leader

President George Vella has told MPs that it is constitutionally unclear whether he can appoint a new Opposition leader who isn’t also leader of the Nationalist Party.

The leadership crisis that has gripped the PN is unprecedented in recent Maltese history and Vella is expected to establish constitutional case law when he announces his decision.

PN sources quoted Vella as saying that while the Constitution clearly empowers him to remove Adrian Delia as Opposition leader if he doesn’t enjoy the trust of the majority of his MPs, it is unclear on whether it empowers him to appoint another MP in his stead.

The Constitution states that the leader of the largest party in opposition should be Opposition Leader, but that the President should revoke his appointment if another MP gains the support of the majority of Opposition MPs.

Therese Comodini Cachia has gained the support of 17 PN MPs, the majority of PN MPs, as well as its two MEPs.

However, the Constitution doesn’t specifically state whether the President should follow up the removal of the Opposition leader by appointing that second MP to the role.

Pictured below: The two clauses of the Constitution that will determine Adrian Delia’s fate