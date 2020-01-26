Franco Debono’s Advice To PN: The Only Reform It Needs Is For Old Faces To Make Way For New Ones

A leading Maltese criminal lawyer and former PN MP has urged the Nationalist Party to shake up its ranks and bring in new faces to replace those who have been militating in the party for a long time.

“It’s being reported that there are some proposals for the PN to change its name. This isn’t something essential or important,” Franco Debono said, referring to an Illum report on a proposal by former PN minister Louis Galea for the party to rebrand into ‘Partit Nazzjonali tal-Poplu’.

Galea was last year entrusted by PN leader Adrian Delia to spearhead an internal reform process. However, Debono’s post appeared to voice scepticism as to whether the 72-year-old Galea himself is the right person to lead this reform process.

“What’s important is that those whose time has passed leave, as many others already have, and that the party starts attracting valid people,” he continued.

“No one is going to enter a party when there’s someone who thinks they have a monopoly over it, even when they are 100-years-old and even if the people have shown repeatedly that they don’t want him,” he said.