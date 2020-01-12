Franco Debono: Robert Abela Won Because Of His Clear Vision, Victory Signals Rift Between Labour MPs And Grassroots

Criminal lawyer and former Nationalist MP Franco Debono said that Robert Abela won last night’s leadership election because he presented a clear and realistic vision… and that his victory signals a rift between the Labour Party’s parliamentary group and its grassroots. “[Abela] presented a vision while the other contestant [Chris Fearne] presented a hotchpotch of ideas, some of which were unfeasible and weren’t solutions, as well as militant declarations that were the last thing the country needed in this moment of acute crisis,” Debono wrote in a blog post. “It could also be that [Fearne] was too complacent and took his victory for granted and, as is always the case, these are serious flaws which can turn a near-certain victory into a defeat.” He said that Fearne made some disastrous statements throughout his campaign, notably his confirmation that he had already provisionally booked a victory reception and his infamous statement that he wants ‘RIPN’ as his epitaph.

Prime Minister-in-waiting Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia

As for Abela, he said that the incoming Prime Minister’s legal experience helped him present a vision in line with Malta’s realities and taught him how to exercise caution with his words. “As an MP, I pioneered constitutional and judicial reforms and I can evaluate a bit better than others whether proposals make sense or not,” Debono said. Referring to Fearne’s statement that the Constitution doesn’t belong to lawyers alone, Debono said that, while this may the case, it remains the ultimate law of the land and that a legal mind is crucial to steer Malta forwards in the present circumstances. He also argued that Abela’s election signals a rift between the PL parliamentary group, the majority of whom had endorsed Fearne, and the party grassroots, and questioned whether his victory was therefore also a move against Muscat.

“It is understood that [Abela] isn’t the candidate who Muscat was supporting, and this according to Abela’s own declarations that Muscat wanted Fearne in charge, with Abela as deputy leader. So indirectly, seeing as Abela wasn’t Muscat’s choice, is it also a movement of the grassroots against Muscat?” “In the serious circumstances and the critical state the country is in, everyone must now hope that the moderation, reasoning, prudence and proposals that Abela displayed in his campaign are applied and implemented in practice.” “This country is passing through one of the most critical periods in its history. The Maltese deserve better and, after all, there are thousands of Labour supporters who deserve better too.” What do you think of Debono’s words?

