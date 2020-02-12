Former PN Treasurer Disputes Report PN Has €34 Million Debt: ‘It’s 100% A Lie’

Former Nationalist Party treasurer David Camilleri has disputed a MaltaToday report that the PN has amassed a total of around €34 million in debt, saying the report is “100% a lie”. “When MaltaToday released its survey [which showed that PN leader Adrian Delia’s trust rating had plummeted to 13.5%], I believed it because I had no reason not to,” Camilleri said. “However when I read this article about the PN’s debt, that I know is 100% a lie, I ask myself how I can believe any article that is published by the same paper.”

“This article was undoubtedly released to raise alarm and damage the PN as much as possible. Although the debt is significant, a lot of work took place in recent years to stem its growth, to ensure workers were all paid and to start eating into this debt.” Nationalist MP Karl Gouder, the Chief Operating Officer of the PN’s media wing Media.Link, also denied the report’s allegation, attributed to a source who used to militate in the party and is privy to the financial situation, that the PN’s media lost €2 million in 2019 alone. “I will not go into the figures regarding the party, however I am pretty sure that’s totally fake,” he said. “What’s for sure is that the insinuation that Media.link lost €2 million in 2019 is totally and factually incorrect. Useless spreading fake news when you do not know the facts.”