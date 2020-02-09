Former PN Official To Adrian Delia: ‘You’re Using Your Supporters To Conceal Your Incompetence, Laziness And Lack Of Leadership’

“Adrian, you’ve sickened everyone of goodwill with your lies and blackmailing of our representatives who, unlike you, were democratically elected by the people,” Griscti said, referring to Delia’s warning to his internal critics that they should leave the party if they keep refusing to work with him.

Adrian Delia is using the dying loyalty of his own supporters as a shied to conceal his own glaring failures as party leader, according to David Griscti, a lawyer who used to chair the PN’s think-tank AŻAD.

“That’s no excuse, because you’re the leader, with absolute control over the media, the council and the party members. You could have done a lot but you did nothing, actually you did worse than nothing because you ended up making Nationalists fight against each other. That is your achievement, that you damaged the party even more than it was when you took over.”

“It’s pointless to blame others, because the laziness, incompetence and lack of will and ability are yours and yours alone. [George] Borg Olivier had internal obstacles too, as did [Eddie] Fenech Adami and [Lawrence] Gonzi. [Simon] Busuttil had them too, many of whom were part of your team.”

“You have spent two and a half years wasting time and doing nothing. You had two and a half years to change things, implement reforms, come up with new strategies and polices and convince people to join you.”

Griscti warned that Delia’s call for the PN to move out of the hands of a select few and return to the people is nothing but an overused tactic he keeps using whenever he’s facing criticism.

“Whenever you’re criticised and told that you’re not sticking to your promises, you keep bringing out the same cards of hatred and division to try and provoke innocent party members to attack our representatives and insult them as being ‘the establishment’, ‘arrogant’ and that they want to control the party, and you keep using the populist card that you want to move the party closer to the people.”

“What you never say is that, in two and a half years, you’ve done absolutely nothing to reach this aim. Nothing, not a single reform, not a single initiative, nothing. All you did was set up another wing for youths who adore you to try and destroy MŻPN, which has given us so many quality people over the years.”

“When it comes to stirring divisions and instigating fights, you’re the king. You use the sincere loyalty and genuinely of the party members to try and conceal your massive incompetence so as to remain stuck in your position. Now you have the gall and the intellectual dishonesty to ask those who were elected by the people, unlike you, to get out.”

“Get out yourself because you’re the lazy bum, you’re the incompetent person who did nothing in two and a half years and brought so much division and hatred within the party.”

Griscti warned that, as of this Tuesday, PN supporters who have provided ‘help’ to the party over the years will start knocking on Delia’s doors to ask for their contribution to be returned to them with interest.

“While they don’t expect anything in return for their help, they don’t accept a fraudster like yourself who lies, sows hatred and division within the party and uses the weapon of division to cover your laziness, incompetence and lack of leadership skills. If you don’t pay it back within a stipulated time, then it will be us who will pull the rug from under your feet. Then you can go and lead some chicken coop instead.”

“You should get out now, not because of the messes in your past. That’s irrelevant now. You must leave because you’ve failed as a leader, you’ve wasted two and a half years, you slept for two and a half years, and you keep using and abusing of innocent party members to conceal your gross incompetence.”

“Either get out or we will force you out with a bang. Either face your own failures, incompetence and incapacity to lead, or you will end up finding empty rooms around you. Then you can go and make coffees to party members and explain to them how your incompetence, hardheadedness and intellectual dishonesty had destroyed their party, the party of Nerik, Giorgio and Eddie.”