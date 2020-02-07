Eddie Fenech Adami’s Son Says Voting For Robert Abela In Online Poll Was A ‘Genuine Mistake’

Asked whether that means he would vote for Delia ahead of Abela if an election were to be held tomorrow, Fenech Adami reiterated that he doesn’t vote in such polls and that he will never vote against his principles.

“It was brought to my attention and I think it was done when scrolling on the iPad,” Fenech Adami told Lovin Malta. “I removed the vote. It was a genuine mistake. I don’t vote in such polls.”

Michael Fenech Adami, a former Birkirkara mayor and the son of former Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami, has played down concerns about his electoral voting intentions after he voted for Robert Abela ahead of Adrian Delia in a Facebook poll.

Asked straight out whether he will vote for the PN if an election were to be held tomorrow, he said he definitely would.

The Facebook poll was published by the page ‘European Election Survey’ today, ironically also Eddie Fenech Adami’s 86th birthday, an occasion which the PN’s television station NET TV has used to raise funds for the party.

A PN politician who spoke to Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity described Michael Fenech Adami’s vote as “disgusting”.

“This man has no respect to the party his own father gave his life for. If the PN will be infested by such people again, then this country is heading towards a dictatorship!” he said.

The Nationalist Party is currently in the midst of a political crisis, with several PN politicians calling on Adrian Delia to resign in the wake of a MaltaToday survey which found that his trust rating had slipped to a dismal 13.5%.

PN Secretary General Clyde Puli, deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo and General Council President Kristy Debono have all resigned but Delia has said he intends to lead the party into the next general election.