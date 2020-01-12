‘David Won Against Goliath’: Malta Starts Reacting To Robert Abela’s Election Victory
Malta has started reacting to Robert Abela becoming the country’s next Prime Minister, with everything indicating that the MP has won a comfortable victory over deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.
Here’s Abela’s sister-in-law and Bormla mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli
Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has posted a photo of himself and his wife Sarah with Robert Abela and his wife Lydia
Planning consultant and PL activist Robert Musumeci congratulated Abela and thanked Chris Fearne
Science Council chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said that David has triumphed over Goliath
Floriana mayor Davina Sammut Hili praised Abela and called for unity
Daphne Caruana Galizia’s son Paul offered a different perspective
Imagine. You put the country through hell and then vote for…”continuity” https://t.co/WvP266uV9l
— Paul Caruana Galizia (@pcaruanagalizia) January 11, 2020