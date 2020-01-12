‘David Won Against Goliath’: Malta Starts Reacting To Robert Abela’s Election Victory

Share this restaurant by email

Malta has started reacting to Robert Abela becoming the country’s next Prime Minister, with everything indicating that the MP has won a comfortable victory over deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

Here’s Abela’s sister-in-law and Bormla mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has posted a photo of himself and his wife Sarah with Robert Abela and his wife Lydia

Planning consultant and PL activist Robert Musumeci congratulated Abela and thanked Chris Fearne

Science Council chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said that David has triumphed over Goliath

Floriana mayor Davina Sammut Hili praised Abela and called for unity

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s son Paul offered a different perspective

Imagine. You put the country through hell and then vote for…”continuity” https://t.co/WvP266uV9l — Paul Caruana Galizia (@pcaruanagalizia) January 11, 2020

And Malta Book Council chairman and PL delegate Mark Camilleri doesn’t seem to be impressed

While some took a dig at Chris Fearne over his infamous ‘RIPN’ remark