د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘David Won Against Goliath’: Malta Starts Reacting To Robert Abela’s Election Victory

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Malta has started reacting to Robert Abela becoming the country’s next Prime Minister, with everything indicating that the MP has won a comfortable victory over deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

Here’s Abela’s sister-in-law and Bormla mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has posted a photo of himself and his wife Sarah with Robert Abela and his wife Lydia

Planning consultant and PL activist Robert Musumeci congratulated Abela and thanked Chris Fearne

Science Council chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said that David has triumphed over Goliath

Floriana mayor Davina Sammut Hili praised Abela and called for unity

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s son Paul offered a different perspective

And Malta Book Council chairman and PL delegate Mark Camilleri doesn’t seem to be impressed

While some took a dig at Chris Fearne over his infamous ‘RIPN’ remark

What do you make of Malta’s new Prime Minister?

READ NEXT: Joseph Muscat Describes Turnout To Elect His Successor As ‘Fantastic’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK