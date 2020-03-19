David Thake Says Airport Was Left Open For So Long To Let Joseph Muscat Return To Malta

Nationalist MP David Thake has used his maiden parliamentary speech to allege that the Maltese government delayed closing the airport so as to give former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat time to return home.

After speaking at length about the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, Thake said he was going to speak about “another sickness, the sickness of Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi which is still us till this day”.

“Why am I speaking about this second sickness when everyone is scared of the first one? It’s because two days ago the Prime Minister chose to combine these two sicknesses and reminded everyone that JM is more important to him than public health.”

“Of course one must reach that conclusion. Why else did he keep flights open, particularly to London, a cosmopolitan city that is hardly applying proper [coronavirus] tests because of the British government’s policies?”

“Why did the Prime Minister leave flights open despite the great risk?’

Thake challenged Muscat to state why he travelled to London in the first place and “made the country leave the airport open for his sake”.

“Can the Prime Minister assure us that no other infected person entered Malta in those three days in which the flights were kept open for Joseph Muscat’s sake? Of course he cannot. In times like these, the people turn to their leaders for solace and direction.”

“I hope Prime Minister Robert Muscat or Joseph Abela… sometimes I get confused who is leading… can get rid of the person pulling his strings.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that all passenger flights inbound to Malta will be temporarily suspended between 21st March and 11th April, although emergency flights will still operate for Maltese people stranded overseas and foreign nationals stranded in Malta.

Joseph Muscat returned to Malta from a flight to Heathrow earlier this week and, by law, is now required to spend two weeks in quarantine.