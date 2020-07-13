David Thake Says Adrian Delia Was Dishonest About His ‘Monster’ Comment: ‘He Knows I Wasn’t Referring To Him’

At one point, he urged PN activists to unite with the MPs “to free the party from this monster that is trying to seize it”.

Last week, Thake uploaded a video in which he described the unprecedented move by the majority of PN MPs to remove Delia as Opposition leader as “a fight to save the party from those who only joined it to destroy it”.

Nationalist MP David Thake has accused Adrian Delia of dishonesty after the Opposition leader criticised him over comments about his intention to see Delia resign from the top job.

Delia was asked to comment on Thake’s comments during an interview on Realta’ tonight and he didn’t hold back, naming Thake as an MP he will never trust again.

“His comments didn’t damage me but the political community,” Delia said. “I’m not in politics to insult to attack people but to improve their lives. Will any Maltese person think their lives will improve as a result of David Thake’s words?”

“Will anyone hear those words and hope that Thake gets into power because he will serve them?”

Thake responded by accusing Delia, as well as journalist Brian Hansford, of dishonesty.

“Adrian Delia knows full well that I wasn’t referring to him when I used the word ‘monster’.”

“That was also a display of journalistic dishonesty from Brian Hansford, who I imagine had seen my full speech, could understand the context and knew the word ‘monster’ was referring to that group of corrupt politicians and businessmen who have taken over the PL and are trying to take over the PN.”

“I wasn’t scared of Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona, Yorgen Fenech, corrupt police officers and the rest of the cabal of criminals and mafia that have taken over the country. I assure Dr. Delia that I won’t be scared of him either.”