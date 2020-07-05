د . إAEDSRر . س

Daniel Micallef And Ramona Attard Set To Land High-Ranking Positions In Labour Party

Change is coming to the Labour Party, with Daniel Micallef set to be appointed deputy leader for party affairs and Ramona Attard set to replace him as party president.

Micallef and Attard were the only people to throw their names in the hat for these high-ranking positions by the time nominations closed today, meaning there won’t be an election but rather an approval vote scheduled for 25th July.

An architect by profession, Micallef used to be president of the Labour Party’s youth forum, before his appointment as PL president in 2013. Attard also has a long history with the Labour Party, working as a ONE journalist for several years and later on as a communications coordinator at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Louis Gatt has applied to be PL’s vice president, William Lewis as its organisational secretary and Marc Vella Bonnici as its international secretary.

What do you make of this new team at PL?

