Chris Said: ‘PN Needs A Leader Who Can Win An Election’

Nationalist MP Chris Said has said he is convinced the PN’s members (tesserati) will vote out Adrian Delia in the upcoming leadership race, describing the current leader as unelectable.

“The parliamentary group, the Executive Council and now the General Council have sent out a clear message,” Said, one of several MPs who oppose Delia’s leadership, told a press conference.

“We want to save and strengthen the party. We don’t want to head into the next general election with a heavy heart and a sense of impending defeat but with an intention to win it.”

“Very valid people are interested in the leadership and I’m sure they’ll put their names forward in the coming days. We need a strong and credible Opposition that people can see as an alternative government.”

Said expressed sheer disbelief at Delia’s pledge to contest the upcoming leadership race.

“In no democratic country would a leader insist on staying on after three major party organs send him a strong message,” he said.

“He has every right to do otherwise but the parliamentary group, the Executive and the General Council all represent PN supporters. The vote was consistent in all three bodies and I have no doubt it will be consistent among the tesserati too.”