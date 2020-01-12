Chris Fearne Snubs Robert Abela’s First Speech… But New PM Looks Forward To Seeing Leadership Rival At The Gym Tomorrow

Malta’s Prime Minister-in-waiting Robert Abela has given his first official speech after winning last night’s Labour leadership race against Chris Fearne – and pretty much everyone was in attendance, apart from Fearne himself.

Abela was flanked by well-wishing Labourites, ministers and MPs as he gave his first speech in a packed Sports Pavilion in Paola – however, Fearne’s lack of attendance remained an elephant in the room as Abela spoke.

He eventually addressed Fearne and said he looked forward to meeting him at the gym tomorrow.

“A special thanks goes to my friend Chris Fearne,” Abela said.

“Thank you, Chris, for your candidature and friendship. I enjoyed talking with you today and I sincerely appreciate your congratulations. Tomorrow probably we’ll be at the gym training together. Thank you, Chris, and I assure out that this is the start of a lot of work we must do together for the country and party,” Abela continued.