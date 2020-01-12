Chris Fearne Snubs Robert Abela’s First Speech… But New PM Looks Forward To Seeing Leadership Rival At The Gym Tomorrow

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Prime Minister-in-waiting Robert Abela has given his first official speech after winning last night’s Labour leadership race against Chris Fearne – and pretty much everyone was in attendance, apart from Fearne himself.

Abela was flanked by well-wishing Labourites, ministers and MPs as he gave his first speech in a packed Sports Pavilion in Paola – however, Fearne’s lack of attendance remained an elephant in the room as Abela spoke.

He eventually addressed Fearne and said he looked forward to meeting him at the gym tomorrow.

“A special thanks goes to my friend Chris Fearne,” Abela said.

“Thank you, Chris, for your candidature and friendship. I enjoyed talking with you today and I sincerely appreciate your congratulations. Tomorrow probably we’ll be at the gym training together. Thank you, Chris, and I assure out that this is the start of a lot of work we must do together for the country and party,” Abela continued.

Robert Abela greets a crowd of well-wishers

Robert Abela greets a crowd of well-wishers

In 2017, after Chris Said had lost the PN leadership race to Adrian Delia, Said had appeared by Delia’s side at 1.15 am to shake hands and be present during Delia’s first address.

However, Fearne was neither present during Abela’s first statements last night, or his speech today. He did, however, tweet earlier today about remaining loyal to the party, and the party’s values.

What do you think of Fearne’s no-show?

