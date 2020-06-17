د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Chris Cardona Resigns As Labour Party Deputy Leader

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Chris Cardona has resigned as deputy leader of the Labour Party, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

Speaking to Times of Malta outside Castille this morning, Abela said he was informed that Cardona had submitted his resignation and that the process to replace him has already started.

The party is set to elect a new deputy leader in the second week of July.

Abela had told Cardona to resign as PL deputy leader after the former Economy Minister was repeatedly named in court by middleman Melvin Theuma in relation to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

READ NEXT: WATCH: 'Leave Me In Peace,' Chris Cardona Says As He Brushes Off Questions Over His Resignation

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK