Cardona To Meet PM Today To Explain ‘Evil’ Murder Frame-Up Plot And Why He Should Not Resign

Labour Party deputy leader Chris Cardona will meet up with Prime Minister Robert Abela this afternoon to explain his side of the story after state witness Melvin Theuma implicated him in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In an interview with Lovin Malta, the former MP and Economy Minister said he doesn’t intend to resign as deputy leader because doing so could very easily be interpreted as a sign of guilt and set a precedent for other people whose names could eventually emerge in the ongoing murder case against Yorgen Fenech.

However, he said he will step down if he feels his presence is harming the Labour Party.

“The Labour Party is my second home, my second family, and I’ve been part of it since I was 14 years old,” he said. “I would seriously consider giving up my deputy leadership if I am convinced this issue is tarnishing the party and I would do so out of love for the party, because I don’t want my party to suffer because of these allegations.”

Theuma, who has been granted a conditional pardon in exchange for revealing what he knows about the assassination of Caruana Galizia, testified in court this week that Cardona had passed on money to suspected triggerman Alfred Degiorgio via a second middleman.

The state witness was responding to questions by lawyer and PN MP Jason Azzopardi in relation to alleged €350,000 fee put towards the assassination revealed in secret recordings between Theuma and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.