Cardona To Meet PM Today To Explain ‘Evil’ Murder Frame-Up Plot And Why He Should Not Resign
Labour Party deputy leader Chris Cardona will meet up with Prime Minister Robert Abela this afternoon to explain his side of the story after state witness Melvin Theuma implicated him in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
In an interview with Lovin Malta, the former MP and Economy Minister said he doesn’t intend to resign as deputy leader because doing so could very easily be interpreted as a sign of guilt and set a precedent for other people whose names could eventually emerge in the ongoing murder case against Yorgen Fenech.
However, he said he will step down if he feels his presence is harming the Labour Party.
“The Labour Party is my second home, my second family, and I’ve been part of it since I was 14 years old,” he said. “I would seriously consider giving up my deputy leadership if I am convinced this issue is tarnishing the party and I would do so out of love for the party, because I don’t want my party to suffer because of these allegations.”
Theuma, who has been granted a conditional pardon in exchange for revealing what he knows about the assassination of Caruana Galizia, testified in court this week that Cardona had passed on money to suspected triggerman Alfred Degiorgio via a second middleman.
The state witness was responding to questions by lawyer and PN MP Jason Azzopardi in relation to alleged €350,000 fee put towards the assassination revealed in secret recordings between Theuma and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.
However, Cardona has vehemently denied the allegations made against him, saying the information was fed to Theuma as part of an “evil and malignant” plot to frame him for Caruana Galizia’s murder and warning his resignation would only make this allegation more believable.
“On the other hand, if I had to resign now, that would clearly indicate that I am in a very weak position and that I cannot react to these allegations,” he said. “My resignation would certainly be used to say that I had to give up my post because the allegations are factual, when in fact we all know they are not.”
“There is also a third element, which I consider very seriously, which is that we don’t yet know the names of the people who will be mentioned in this process [the murder case against Yorgen Fenech].”
“This is a voyage in which a number of testimonies, witnesses and evidences will be heard, and I’m pretty sure that a number of people will be mentioned frivolously just for the sake of mentioning them.”
“Some will be mentioned because they happened to be in a contact list of someone who is answering to criminal proceedings or to another witness, or a video or a photo of some people who are in the company of some people.”
“And if I give up my post now, without substantively believing that I have to do so for the love and interest of the party, I would also jeopardise this process in a way that these people would have to follow suit.”