BREAKING: Konrad Mizzi Refuses Prime Minister’s Request To Leave Parliamentary Group

“I disagree that someone should be asked to resign without being heard out and without being given the opportunity to defend himself. The PL’s modern democratic credentials require a higher process than that.”

“The Prime Minister recently stated that anyone who committed any wrongdoing in the Montenegro wind farm project should resign. From my end, I have categorically denied all allegations that I had a personal interest in the project.”

“The Prime Minister has asked me to leave the PL parliamentary group,” Mizzi said. “While I respect him and his work for the country, I disagreed that I should resign on the basis of allegations and speculations that are being pushed forward by adversaries of the Labour Party.”

Konrad Mizzi has refused to resign from the PL parliamentary group, despite being asked to do so by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Reuters and Times of Malta recently revealed that Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev had bought the Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million after receiving a loan from Fenech, and had sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.

Musayev then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black, which was identified by financial services firm Nexia BT as a target client of Mizzi’s and Keith Schembri’s Panama companies.

The police have confirmed they are investigating.

However, Mizzi said he is convinced investigations will prove he had no personal interest.

“I agree that investigations must take place as quickly as possible and I insist that Enemalta publicly declares all the details of this project. I’m not afraid of calumnies fired by enemies of the Labour Party, and I will defend myself as is my right as a citizen of a democratic country.”

“I will remain completely loyal to the Labour Party and to my constituents, who elected me to provide a service in politics. Through my service, I have pushed forward the Labour government’s economic and energy policies under Joseph Muscat, and thanks to my efforts, we managed to reduce electricity and water tariffs and turn Enemalta from a failed company into one which invests in International projects.”

“The Montenegro project is Enemalta’s first overseas project and is increasing its guaranteed income by at least 9.4%. Despite these recent developments, I will remain loyal to the Labour Party and will keep using my parliamentary vote to sustain the government’s efforts.”

“I will keep contributing towards Malta’s economic development and in politics, where I will keep on being the voice of my constituents.”