Bormla Mayor Not Approached For Co-Option To Parliament But Leaves Door Open
Bormla mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli said she hasn’t been contacted in any way about a potential co-option to Parliament but left the door open in the event of an approach.
“It’s just a rumour, I have a full-time job and no one has contacted me,” Zerafa Civelli told Lovin Malta after NET News reported she was in line for co-option.
Asked whether she’ll agree to become an MP if she does get approached, the mayor said she doesn’t know yet but that one can “never say never”.
“I’m ready to serve my country,” she said.
The Labour Party is set to co-opt two MPs to Parliament in the near future after former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and MP Etienne Grech resigned from the House.
MEP Miriam Dalli has been widely touted to take Muscat’s seat but Grech’s sudden resignation today has given her another route to Parliament.
Muscat’s resignation has left a vacancy in the second district, which includes Bormla, where Zerafa Civelli has served as mayor since 2013.
A PL stronghold, this district has seen two of the four MPs it originally elected in 2017 resign their seats – first Helena Dalli opted to represent the third district before leaving Parliament entirely to become a European Commissioner, and then Muscat stepped down.
The PL might be tempted to shore up support from this district by granting it another MP with some political experience there, which would make Zerafa Civelli a prime candidate.
However, her sister Lydia Abela is married to Robert Abela, and her co-option will surely see the Prime Minister accused of nepotism.