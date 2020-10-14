Bormla Mayor Not Approached For Co-Option To Parliament But Leaves Door Open

Bormla mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli said she hasn’t been contacted in any way about a potential co-option to Parliament but left the door open in the event of an approach.

“It’s just a rumour, I have a full-time job and no one has contacted me,” Zerafa Civelli told Lovin Malta after NET News reported she was in line for co-option.

Asked whether she’ll agree to become an MP if she does get approached, the mayor said she doesn’t know yet but that one can “never say never”.

“I’m ready to serve my country,” she said.