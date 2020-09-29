Bernard Greek? PN Leader Hopeful’s ‘Malta Shame’ Remark Comes Back To Haunt Him

With a few days to go before the PN leadership election, a pretty strange comment has come back to haunt Bernard Grech.

On ONE TV’s Pjazza tonight, Karl Stagno Navarra dug up a remark Grech passed during a NET TV debate last December in the wake of the publication of the Egrant inquiry.

Offiza kbira lejn kull Malti u Ghawdxi Posted by Karl Stagno Navarra on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

“I want Malta to become a normal country and I want us to regain the honour of calling ourselves Maltese and to stop being afraid of telling people where we’re from when we’re overseas,” he said.

“In all honesty, I’ve gone abroad and told people I’m from Greece because my surname is Grech which makes it easily believable.”

“I’m not joking, I really do that because I’m ashamed to tell them I’m Maltese because I’m afraid of what they’ll tell me. I can’t defend the Prime Minister, his clique and all this dirt.”

After airing this clip, Stagno Navarra pulled his Maltese passport out of his shirt pocket and flashed it to the camera.

“Look at this passport. I’m proud to form part of this beautiful country when others would rather be Greek,” he said, before taking a dig at Greece for requiring EU bailouts in the past and for the extent of tax evasion in the country.