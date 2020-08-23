Bernard Grech’s Former Client Withdraws VAT Receipt Allegation

A former legal client of Bernard Grech has withdrawn an allegation that the PN leader candidate had never provided him with a VAT receipt for his work.

“I got confused and I take back what I said,” the man told Lovin Malta, stating that although Grech did work as his lawyer, he got him mixed up with another lawyer.

He didn’t state who this second lawyer is, only that he isn’t involved in politics.

In his first version of events, the man said that Grech never provided him with a VAT receipt for his work and that he felt compelled to speak out after Grech decided to run for the PN leadership.

“I’m well aware that this is common practice but I feel that an Opposition leader should be held to higher standards,” he said.

Although the man’s identity has been kept anonymous, it is known to Grech.

In response, Grech said he has no pending issues with the fiscal authorities, including the VAT Department, and would have no problem carrying out the necessary verifications if requested to do so.

Grech, a civil lawyer by trade, will challenge PN leader Adrian Delia for the leadership in an election among the party’s paid-up members. Although no date has been set for the election, PN sources have told Lovin Malta that they expect the election to be held by 21st September, Independence Day.

Two surveys among PN paid-up members have placed Grech as the favourite over Delia.