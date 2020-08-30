Bernard Grech Will Remain In Leadership Race Despite Robert Arrigo’s Deputy Leader Offer

Bernard Grech has no intention of dropping out of the PN leadership election, despite the party’s deputy leader Robert Arrigo offering him his own role if he withdraws.

“Dr Bernard Grech considers dropping out of the PN leadership race a disservice to the party and the country,” a spokesperson of Grech’s campaign told Lovin Malta.

In a recent interview on F Living, Arrigo warned that a leadership election, set to be between Grech and current PN leader Adrian Delia, will harm the party.

“It’s never too late to stop an election, except for the due diligence process which must continue so we can see who the two men [Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech] truly are,” he said. “My interest is and has always been the party’s best interests.”

He predicted that the party will emerge stronger if Delia remains leader and Grech agrees to become deputy leader, drawing parallels with the party’s situation before the 2013 election.

“Simon Busuttil was brought over from Brussels and appointed deputy leader and the gap narrowed,” he said. “The gap [around 35,000 votes] was still large, but imagine if it was 60,000 votes… Labour would have had a two-thirds majority in Parliament.”

“It’s worked in the past so let’s do the same now. I’m not interested in my seat or my cushion, I only care about the party and we’re not doing well right now.”

However, Lovin Malta understands that Grech has absolutely no intention of dropping out of the race and intends to see it through till the end, meaning PN paid-up members will get to vote between him and Delia.