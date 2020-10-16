Bernard Grech Wants Masks To Be Worn ‘Everywhere’ But Remains Against Another Lockdown

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called for the mandatory wearing of masks everywhere as an “initial measure” to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Interviewed on Xtra yesterday about his stance on the pandemic, Grech reiterated that he is against another lockdown but that more measures are necessary.

Although he didn’t outright repeat the PN’s recent call for the government to re-declare a state of emergency, he said he wanted to see more of Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci.

“I’m definitely against a lockdown and I agree that we need to keep living our lives, but we must also understand that we need measures, some of which have been proposed by social partners,” he said.

“I expect Charmaine Gauci to tell us more, including that we must wear masks everywhere and not only when we’re at a certain distance from each other.”

Ironically, the Opposition leader wasn’t wearing a mask himself when he made this statement.