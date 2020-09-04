Bernard Grech Wants A Woman As His Deputy Leader If He Wins PN Election

“I’m giving you a scoop here and I need to discuss this if I get elected, but if there’s a male leader then I’d like there to be a female deputy leader,” Grech said in an interview broadcast on Times of Malta last night.

Bernard Grech has said he would like to see a woman become his deputy leader he wins the upcoming PN leadership race.

“I want to see women involved in the highest positions of the party. It’s not enough to have a note in the statute where we say we want 40% of women in certain roles highest echelons but then only one woman in the highest levels of the party.”

“Women are intelligent, capable, they know how to run businesses, they’re creative and have skills just like men do so I want to see more participation from their end.”

If Grech plans to choose an established politician as his deputy leader, then he’s hardly spoiled for choice. The PN only has four women MPs – Claudette Buttigieg, Therese Comodini Cachia, Kristy Debono and Maria Deguara – and one woman MEP, Roberta Metsola.

Both Metsola and Comodini Cachia were touted as potential leaders, with Comodini Cachia even leading a group of MPs to force Adrian Delia out as Opposition leader. However, both ultimately decided not to run and let Grech face Delia alone.

What do you make of Bernard Grech’s decision?