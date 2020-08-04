Bernard Grech Thanks Supporters As He Mulls PN Leadership Run

Bernard Grech, one of the public favourites for the role of PN leader, has said he is considering running for the top job in the party.

“I am considering the scenario and what is the best interest of the party and country,” Grech told Lovin Malta. “I cannot confirm nor deny an interest in any position.”

He said he wholeheartedly thanks everyone who has shown him their genuine and warm support.

The PN today issued a formal call for people interested in the leadership, with candidates having up till Monday to declare their interest.

So far, only PN leader Adrian Delia has declared his interest in contesting the leadership, although Grech had recently said he will be willing to contest.

Politicking is underway among PN politicians who want to replace Delia, with the aim of reaching a consensus on a unity candidate to take on the current leader. Grech, whose name has consistently featured at the top of leadership favourite surveys, is believed to be one of the potential candidates being discussed.

Do you want to see Bernard Grech as PN leader?