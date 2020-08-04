د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Bernard Grech Thanks Supporters As He Mulls PN Leadership Run

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Bernard Grech, one of the public favourites for the role of PN leader, has said he is considering running for the top job in the party.

“I am considering the scenario and what is the best interest of the party and country,” Grech told Lovin Malta. “I cannot confirm nor deny an interest in any position.”

He said he wholeheartedly thanks everyone who has shown him their genuine and warm support.

The PN today issued a formal call for people interested in the leadership, with candidates having up till Monday to declare their interest.

So far, only PN leader Adrian Delia has declared his interest in contesting the leadership, although Grech had recently said he will be willing to contest.

Politicking is underway among PN politicians who want to replace Delia, with the aim of reaching a consensus on a unity candidate to take on the current leader. Grech, whose name has consistently featured at the top of leadership favourite surveys, is believed to be one of the potential candidates being discussed.

Do you want to see Bernard Grech as PN leader?

READ NEXT: Who Is Bernard Grech, The Rising Star Seeking To Become PN Leader?

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK