Bernard Grech Steams Ahead Of Adrian Delia On Local Betting Site’s Odds

Adrian Delia’s odds of surviving summer 2020 as the leader of the Nationalist Party are looking slimmer and slimmer according to a number of people… and now, even betting odds are against him.

Local betting company EjjaBet – which is popular among online players as the only site of its kind to host odds for Malta’s Premier League – is branching out to politics ahead of the vital leadership race in the embattled Nationalist Party.

Currently, odds of winning on Bernard Grech are 1.1… which translates to a 90.9% probability.

Meanwhile, Adrian Delia’s chances seem much, much slimmer, with odds on the current leader placed at 6.0. That translates to a probability of about 16%.

In other words, if you bet €1 on Grech winning, you’ll only get €1.10 in return. In comparison, should Delia win, you’ll be getting €6 in return, clear proof of the level of confidence currently held by the online bookmakers.