Bernard Grech Sets Up COVID-19 ‘Action Team’ As He Blasts Prime Minister’s ‘Incompetence’

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has set up an “action team”, composed of himself and five MPs, to draft a national strategy with regards COVID-19.

“Where is Robert Abela? He told us the waves are in the sea but they’ve ended up swamping him,” Grech said.

“Life and your peace of mind mean nothing for Robert Abela. Thanks to his incompetence and his lack of plan or strategy, I’m setting up an action team which will start working today. We will meet up with social partners and other associations to draft a plan to give direction and hope.”

The team, which will also include MPs Claudio Grech, Claudette Buttigieg, Clyde Puli, Stephen Spiteri, and Maria Deguara, will work to form a “clear political plan” with regards the pandemic.

Malta has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent days, with a record 122 new cases confirmed today, along with 36 new recoveries. Health professionals have flagged a growing strain on the public health services and there have been prolonged delays in testing and contact tracing.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that new measures to contain the spread will be announced shortly and has pledged to step up enforcement of the current measures.

The PN’s political stance on COVID-19 so far has been to call for a return to a state of national health emergency and widespread mandatory mask wearing, but to resist a lockdown.

