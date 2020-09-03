WATCH: Bernard Grech Pledges To Only Accept Donations Raised Through New Online Fundraiser

Bernard Grech has pledged to only accept campaign donations which are raised through a new crowdfunding platform. Grech, a PN leadership hopeful, launched the platform today, urging his supporters to reach into their pockets to help out his campaign. “You have a chance to use a legitimate digital platform to donate a small amount of money, with the option of remaining anonymous, so you can be free to help our campaign and make sure our message reaches everyone,” Grech said.

A spokesperson for Grech said this platform is being launched in the spirit of good governance and transparency and promised that the he won’t accept any donations unless they’re raised through it. “If someone approaches Bernard Grech with a cheque or cash, he’ll tell them to donate it through the crowdfunding platform,” he said. People will be able to donate anything between €1 and €250 at a go and will have the option of sending the Grech campaign their identities or remaining anonymous.