Bernard Grech Offers Condolences To COVID-19 Victims As Massive 69% Victory Margin Confirmed

New PN leader Bernard Grech offered his condolences to people who have died with COVID-19 in his first official speech since he was officially confirmed as PN leader.

He said one of the elderly people who died recently was a PN member who had voted for him (Grech) before passing away.

“This is the reality of our times. As politicians, we are obliged to take care of our vulnerable people, no matter what their medical conditions are,” he said. “They are our brothers and sisters and they must live serenely and safely. Those with political and medical responsibility should do their utmost to protect them.”

Around 69% of PN members voted for Bernard Grech in tonight’s PN leadership election, a massive margin of victory for the party’s new leader.

Announcing the final result, PN Electoral Commission president Peter Fenech confirmed that 18,361 members cast their vote, 85% of eligible voters. Out of those, 12,663 voted for Grech, 5,622 voted for Delia and 77 cast invalid votes.

Grech pledged to work hard to obtain the trust of all 5,622 members who voted for Delia, saying they are “part of this big Nationalist family”, and pledged to fight corruption and to work towards making Malta a “normal country”.