Bernard Grech Accepts Prime Minister’s Meeting Request And Lists Five Issues He’ll Address

Bernard Grech will hold a formal meeting with Robert Abela in the near future, with the new PN leader confirming he has accepted a request made by the Prime Minister in this regard.

Grech listed five points he intends to raise with the current Prime Minister, which can be seen below:

1. His motion for a public inquiry into the “corrupt” ElectroGas power station contract

2. The need for political responsibility to be shouldered over the spread of COVID-19 at elderly care homes

3. The need for the pandemic to be contained so the government won’t be forced to shut down schools again

4. Urgent action to help economic sectors, in particularly the tourism sector, deal with the consequences brought about by the pandemic

5. His proposal for a national conference on population and migration

This will be Grech’s first meeting with Abela since his election as PN leader over the weekend. In his first political message to Grech yesterday, the Prime Minister urged the new PN leader to agree on a common irregular migration policy: that Malta is “full up”.